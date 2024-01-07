Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,522,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.