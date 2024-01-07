Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Increased by Analyst

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.39. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $55.60 per share.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

EG stock opened at $371.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.74. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

