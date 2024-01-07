Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Increased by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

