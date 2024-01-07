Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for California Water Service Group Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.