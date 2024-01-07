Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

