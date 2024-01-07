Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Select Medical Holdings Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Select Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

