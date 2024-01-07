QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.82. 9,821,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 32,029,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.