QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.82. 9,821,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 32,029,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Specifically, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,787,934.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.
QuantumScape Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
