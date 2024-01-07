R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $13.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RCM stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

