Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
METCL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $26.70.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.