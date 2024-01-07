Raymond James Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Outperform

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.42 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WesBanco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

