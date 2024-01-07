Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $41.43 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $41.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $39.09. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

REGN opened at $913.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $833.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $924.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

