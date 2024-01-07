Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3446 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Repsol has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repsol

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.