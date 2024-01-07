Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Guardant Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

