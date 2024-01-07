Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,827 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

