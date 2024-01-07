Reviewing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Carmell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $6.43 million 0.56 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.61 Carmell N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14% Carmell N/A -122.39% -2.45%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and Carmell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

