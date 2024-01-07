Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

