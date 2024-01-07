Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$7.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

CHW opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.6799667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Daniel Wittlin acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$176,289.60. In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$357,456.80. Also, insider Daniel Wittlin purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,289.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,900 shares of company stock valued at $549,193 and have sold 28,450 shares valued at $192,978. Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

