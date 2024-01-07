Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.14.

FSZ stock opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$538.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 0.8995569 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

