Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. Onex has a 12 month low of C$58.71 and a 12 month high of C$94.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.45.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

