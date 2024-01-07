Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ONEX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
