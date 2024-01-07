Royal Bank of Canada Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $203.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $121.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

