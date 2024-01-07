Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$41.00.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.22.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$38.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.48. The company has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3904983 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

