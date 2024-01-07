Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Olaplex 17.00% 16.55% 7.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safety Shot and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 2 7 0 0 1.78

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Olaplex has a consensus price target of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 70.88%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Safety Shot.

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Shot and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 21.39 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -4.69 Olaplex $704.27 million 1.97 $244.07 million $0.12 17.67

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Safety Shot has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Olaplex beats Safety Shot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company markets its products through its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

