Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000.

NYSEARCA FLEE opened at $27.76 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

