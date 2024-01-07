Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,568 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.8 %

Haleon stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

