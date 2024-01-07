Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

