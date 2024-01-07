Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ESH Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of ESHA stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

