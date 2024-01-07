Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.