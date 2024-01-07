Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of IOT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Samsara has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870,634.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,848,992 shares of company stock valued at $55,696,178. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

