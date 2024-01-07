Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

SAR stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saratoga Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.