Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

