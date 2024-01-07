Scotiabank Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$74.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price objective on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.12.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.51 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

