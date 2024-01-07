Scotiabank Reiterates “C$77.00” Price Target for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCA opened at C$59.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

