Scotiabank Reiterates “C$8.50” Price Target for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

Scotiabank set a C$8.50 target price on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.00.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.57.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.