Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $740,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

