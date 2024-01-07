Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Financial Comparison

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Ainos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 3.20 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -7.85 Ainos $1.14 million 9.75 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -1.07

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silk Road Medical and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 7 2 0 2.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.18, indicating a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Ainos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

