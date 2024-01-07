Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

