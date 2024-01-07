Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.75. Approximately 3,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFTC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$938.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.48.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

