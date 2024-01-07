Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.48

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.48 and traded as high as $54.98. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 130,150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAH

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.24%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

