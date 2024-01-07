SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

