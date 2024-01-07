Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.07. 505,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 367,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Spectral AI Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spectral AI Company Profile
Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral AI
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.