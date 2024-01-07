Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.07. 505,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 367,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Spectral AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectral AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDAI. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $62,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

