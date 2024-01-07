Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Financial Contrast

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion N/A $215.40 million N/A N/A Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.39 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.98

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

