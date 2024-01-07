SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Trading 4.2% Higher

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.74. 33,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 36,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

SRM Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.