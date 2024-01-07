Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 5,233 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $952.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

