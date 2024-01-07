Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 5,233 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $952.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

