StockNews.com Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $93.73 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,678 shares of company stock worth $4,596,897. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

