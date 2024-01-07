StockNews.com Downgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.