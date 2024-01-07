StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

