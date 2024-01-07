StockNews.com Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE LEA opened at $135.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

