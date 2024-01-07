StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 274,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 196,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
StorageVault Canada Trading Up 1.0 %
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). StorageVault Canada had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of C$75.75 million during the quarter.
StorageVault Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.