StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.31. Approximately 274,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 196,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVI

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.91.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). StorageVault Canada had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of C$75.75 million during the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.