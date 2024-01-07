Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

