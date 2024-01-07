Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 952 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
